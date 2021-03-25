Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed Offense and an Off-Duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency Member Involved Shooting: 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed offense and an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency member involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:21 pm, members of the Seventh District were in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The victim, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency member flagged down officers and reported an Attempted Robbery and a discharge of his service weapon. Moments later, Seventh District officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast for a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered first aid until the arrival of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The juvenile male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, it was learned that the juvenile male from Valley Avenue encountered the off duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency member in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The juvenile male brandished a gun and pointed it at the off duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency member while announcing a robbery. The off duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency member struggled with the juvenile male in an effort to gain control of the weapon. When the off duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency member was unsuccessful, the member drew and discharged their service weapon striking the suspect. The juvenile male then fled the scene.

The suspect’s weapon, a BB Gun, was recovered at the scene of the attempted robbery and can be seen in the photo below.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (BB Gun.)

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.