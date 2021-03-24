Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court approves two pardons, after 11-month wait

The Supreme Court today recommended pardons for Jeffrey Hunerlach and John Nolen, Jr.  It’s been 11 months since Governor Gavin Newsom requested the recommendations, which are constitutional prerequisites to the clemency grants because Hunerlach and Nolen have both been “twice convicted of a felony.”

