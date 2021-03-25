California’s cash bail system for pretrial release, preserved by the voters in November, was cut back substantially Thursday by the state Supreme Court, which said judges in most cases must consider a defendant’s ability to pay before setting bail in any amount.
State Supreme Court cuts back cash bail system, allowing release for many without posting bond
