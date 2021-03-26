Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interstate 29 Northbound Construction Begins in Roberts County in April

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, March 25, 2021

Contact:  Michael Will, Project Engineer at 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin construction on Interstate 29 northbound lanes from MRM 224 (Peever Exit) to MRM 239 (North of Sisseton) on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Crews will begin laying out traffic control and preparing for two-way traffic to be placed on the southbound lanes of I-29.

Work on the project includes overlaying the existing pavement and improving bridge decks and guardrails on the northbound lanes. This project also includes an asphalt overlay of S.D. Highway 10 at Exit 232.

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Michels Corporation of Brownsville, Wisconsin. The project is scheduled to be complete by November, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

- 30 -

