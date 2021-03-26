Middlesex -DUI Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A301131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME:03/24/21 @ 2243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 and Bridge St in Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: John A. Bull
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mashpee, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/24/21 at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers from the Middlesex barracks responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of VT RT 100 and Bridge St in Williamstown. John A Bull, 20, of Mashpee, Massachusetts was identified as the operator of one of the vehicles. Bull
showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. He was processed at the
VSP Middlesex barracks and released with a citation to appear in court for the
offense of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/21 @0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648