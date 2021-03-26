Middlesex -DUI Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:21A301131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME:03/24/21 @ 2243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 and Bridge St in Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: John A. Bull

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mashpee, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/24/21 at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers from the Middlesex barracks responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of VT RT 100 and Bridge St in Williamstown. John A Bull, 20, of Mashpee, Massachusetts was identified as the operator of one of the vehicles. Bull

showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. He was processed at the

VSP Middlesex barracks and released with a citation to appear in court for the

offense of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/21 @0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

