- Statewide Virtual Job Fair to Offer Thousands of Openings

SALT LAKE CITY (Mar. 25, 2021) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, Apr. 1. More than 100 Utah employers with more than 3,400 open positions statewide are scheduled to participate in the online event.

“Although Utah continues to rebound from the pandemic with the top economy in the nation, we know there are still people looking for work,” said Loggins Merrill, Workforce Development Division director. “We hope job seekers take advantage of this opportunity to have access to over 100 employers from the comfort of their home.”

More than 1,600 of the job openings at this month’s fair are in the health care industry. Additionally, jobs in construction, education, hospitality, retail, manufacturing and other industries will be represented. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, Apr. 1, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'My Job Search.' On the day of the event, find the virtual job fair on your calendar and select the event. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

