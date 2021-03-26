Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,991 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Over I-20 to be Replaced and Raised

Lansing Switch Road overpass crossing Interstate 20 will be replaced during the coming year, according to plans approved in March by TxDOT.

“The current overpass will be demolished and replaced with a wider and taller structure,” said Wendy Starkes, Area Engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “The current overpass has only two 10-foot traffic lanes. The new one will have two 12-foot traffic lanes divided by a 14-foot flush median with10-foot shoulders and sidewalks on each side. We will also be raising the structure about five feet to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over the I-20 traffic lanes.”

The construction work will require the closure of Lansing Switch Road over the interstate. Traffic will be detoured to Loop 281 in Longview to the west and to Farm to Market Road 450 in Hallsville to the east.

East Texas Bridge of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction on the project with a bid of $3.4 million.

"Work on the project should begin in May of this year and take about 14 months to complete," Starkes said.

You just read:

Bridge Over I-20 to be Replaced and Raised

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.