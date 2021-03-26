Bridge Over I-20 to be Replaced and Raised

Lansing Switch Road overpass crossing Interstate 20 will be replaced during the coming year, according to plans approved in March by TxDOT.

“The current overpass will be demolished and replaced with a wider and taller structure,” said Wendy Starkes, Area Engineer for TxDOT in Marshall. “The current overpass has only two 10-foot traffic lanes. The new one will have two 12-foot traffic lanes divided by a 14-foot flush median with10-foot shoulders and sidewalks on each side. We will also be raising the structure about five feet to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over the I-20 traffic lanes.”

The construction work will require the closure of Lansing Switch Road over the interstate. Traffic will be detoured to Loop 281 in Longview to the west and to Farm to Market Road 450 in Hallsville to the east.

East Texas Bridge of Longview was awarded the contract for the construction on the project with a bid of $3.4 million.

"Work on the project should begin in May of this year and take about 14 months to complete," Starkes said.