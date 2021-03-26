Reaping the Rewards of Its Organic Farm at Mövenpick Resort El Quseir
Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Resort El Quseir for the eighth year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seemingly part of the natural environment between sandy mountains and deepest blue seas lies the Mövenpick Resort El Quseir, which is situated on Sirena Beach at the Red Sea in Egypt.
Set amidst glorious nature, the resort has taken advantage of the favourable climatic features of the region and maintains an onsite organic farm. Other environmental initiatives in the past year include efforts to reduce water and fuel consumption.
Organic Farm
The Farm to Table approach has made an impact at Mövenpick Resort El Quseir which has established its own organic farm that grows a large selection of seasonal vegetables, fruits and herbs. The resort is very proud of the farm’s progress and the abundant healthy organic produce that is used in the kitchens and served to guests at its restaurants.
Water Saving
To reduce water consumption, sensor taps have been installed in the property’s public toilets resulting in water savings of 3.2 l/min. These water saving measures are part of the resort’s long term goal to minimize water usage throughout the property. Mövenpick Resort El Quseir was also the first hotel in Egypt to launch a fully biological Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Treated water from the TIA Compact Mini is of such a high quality that it can be used for irrigation and is also supplied to the laundry for cleaning purposes.
Minimizing Its Footprint
The property is always seeking new ways to reduce its carbon emissions. Mövenpick Resort El Quseir’s energy supply is provided by a government run electricity company. The resort also has its own onsite diesel generators as a backup precaution that are used only in emergencies. In 2020, the total savings in diesel fuel was 200 000 liters as compared to 1 776 000 liters in 2019. The resort team was pleased to achieve this substantial environmental outcome.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Maya Mitulski
Guest Experience Manager
Mövenpick Resort El Quseir
Sirena Beach El Quadim Bay
El Quseir
EGYPT
P: +20 65 3350410
E: Maya.Mitulski@movenpick.com
W: www.movenpick.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
