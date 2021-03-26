Quantum Capital Inc-QTCI trading as Edunation acquires Edunation Pty Ltd, and its wholly owned subsidiary Xseed Pty Ltd.
Quantum Capital INC (OTCBB:QTCI)MELBOURNE, VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA , March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Capital Inc., OTC: QTCI (formerly LTS Nutraceuticals, Inc.), trading as “Edunation”, an Australian Vocational Education and Training Company, announces the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Edunation Pty Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiary Xseed Pty Ltd.
Under the acquisition agreement, Quantum Capital Inc acquired 100% of outstanding shares of Edunation Pty Ltd which wholly owns 100% of Xseed Pty Ltd for USD 500,000. Quantum Capital Inc shall issue 10M shares at 0.05 per share.
Mr. Amar Partap Singh, President and CEO of Edunation said, “The acquisition of Edunation Pty Ltd and Xseed Pty Ltd enables us to assemble unique education brands that bring together academic and entrepreneurial partners to deliver real world competency outcomes for our students.”
About Edunation Pty Ltd
Edunation Pty is a group of unique education brands that bring together industry, academic, and entrepreneurial communities to deliver real world competency outcomes for our students.
Edunation Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Capital Inc and it fully owns Xseed Pty Ltd, a Melbourne based Registered Training Organisation.
About XSEED Pty Ltd
XSEED Pty Ltd is an Australian company incorporated under the Australian Securities & Investment Commission and is a Registered Training Organization (RTO No. 21402) approved by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (“ASQA”).
The company is involved in the provision of Vocational Education Training (“VET”) and offers courses that are for the Automotive and Hairdressing industries. Automotive courses are delivered under the registered business name Next Gear while hairdressing training courses are delivered under the registered business name TONI&GUY Melbourne School of Hairdressing by Hair Assembly. Hair Assembly delivers accredited training in industry partnership with TONI&GUY who are the global pioneers in hairdressing with over 640 Salons worldwide in 47 countries.
The Business holds a funding contract with the Victoria Government pursuant to the Skills First Program and their Campus and Head Office is located in South Melbourne.
For additional information, please visit: www.hairassembly.edu.au | www.nextgear.edu.au
About Quantum Capital Inc - QTCI
Quantum Capital Inc., OTC: QTCI (formerly LTS Nutraceuticals, Inc.), trading as “Edunation” an Australian Vocational Education and Training Company. The company owns and operates the trading name and brand “Edunation”. The company`s purpose is “to transfer practical, relevant and world class training to our students through strategic partnerships with industry leaders.”
Edunation is a group of unique education brands that bring together industry, academic, and entrepreneurial communities to deliver real world competency outcomes for our students.
The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC markets under the symbol QTCI.
Please visit www.edunation.edu.au for more information
SAFE HARBOR
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements
Contact Information
Investors Relations
ir@edunation.edu.au
Amar Partap Singh
EDUNATION
+61 401 300 005
email us here
For additional information, please visit