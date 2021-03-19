Quantum Capital Inc – QTCI announces that it has selected Vocational Education as Core Industry to focus
Quantum Capital INC (OTCBB:QTCI)MELBOURNE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Quantum Capital Inc. (QTCI), a USA based public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock, today announces its commitment to focus on Vocational Education as a sector to focus, grow and grow the business.
Vocational Education is education that prepares people to take up employment in a skilled craft or trade, or to work as a technician or artisan. Vocational education is sometimes referred to as career and technical education. The company plans to start operations within Australian market.
The Australian Vocational Education market is 2021 is estimated to be AUD 9.4Billion approximately USD 7.2 Billion with year-on-year growth of 3.4%.
Amar Singh, The President and CEO of Quantum Capital Inc stated, “Vocational Education is a growing industry and I believe that my extensive experience within this sector will allow us to reduce the time required to identify and acquire profitable businesses.”
About Quantum Capital, QTCI
Quantum Capital, Inc., – QTCI is a public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock within the vocational education industry.
The company was first incorporated on 14 May 2009 under the name The Source Vitamin Company, Inc and on April 4, 2011 it changed its name to LTS Nutraceuticals, Inc and on January 15, it changed to current name.
The Company is involved in vocational education and is actively looking to acquire profitable businesses within the industry.
SAFE HARBOR
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements
Company Contact
Investors Relations
ir@edunation.edu.au
Amar Partap Singh
EDUNATION
+61 401 300 005
