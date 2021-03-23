Quantum Capital Inc – QTCI registers Edunation as its trading name in Australia.
Quantum Capital QTCI (OTCBB:QTCI)MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Capital Inc., OTC: QTCI (formerly LTS Nutraceuticals, Inc.), has registered the trading name “Edunation” in Australia as the umbrella brand for its group of businesses providing vocational education and training that closes the gap between the classroom and work environment.
Edunation intends to acquire and market several unique education brands that bring together academic and entrepreneurial partners to deliver real world competency outcomes for its students. Edunation currently is in a look to acquire and consolidate a number of accredited education institutions to increase its range of courses and locations.
Mr. Amar Singh, President and CEO of Edunation said, “registering “Edunation” as trading name and brand of Quantum Capital is an essential step as it clearly articulates that the company plans to operate within the vocational education space.”
About Quantum Capital Inc - QTCI
Quantum Capital, Inc., – QTCI is a public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock within the vocational education industry.
The company was first incorporated on 14 May 2009 under the name The Source Vitamin Company, Inc and on April 4, 2011 it changed its name to LTS Nutraceuticals, Inc and on January 15, it changed to current name.
The company owns and operates the trading name and brand “Edunation”. The company`s purpose is “to transfer practical, relevant and world class training to our students through strategic partnerships with industry leaders.”
Edunation is a group of unique education brands that bring together industry, academic, and entrepreneurial communities to deliver real world competency outcomes for our students.
The Company's shares will continue to be traded on the OTC markets under the symbol QTCI.
Please visit www.edunation.edu.au for more information
SAFE HARBOR
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements
Contact Information
Investors Relations
ir@edunation.edu.au
Amar Partap Singh
EDUNATION
+61 401 300 005
