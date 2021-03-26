A New Global Mobile E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Platform Plans To Transform The B2B And B2C Small & Medium Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time it will now be possible to open your virtual shop in an online shopping centre (a marketplace) to promote your brand and products. A virtual high street of shops for local business with local and global customers!
Crazon's Founder, Iqbal Rahmoon, an industry-leading expert, born and grown up in Karachi, Pakistan, belongs to Tharparkar, a deserted area of Pakistan currently lives in the UK, says that Crazon founded in the virtual world, what we call a global village. Our aim was simple, not to create the next big company but to empower the local businesses to create new opportunities and an ecosystem to work together and build a sustainable economy to deliver great value for our customers.
Crazon is an online B2B and B2C mobile e-commerce & digital marketing platform start-up launching its services in Pakistan to digitalise the wholesale and retail marketplace of the growing digital economy. It is a complete ecosystem for small and medium businesses to grow together locally and globally to become an online business just within minutes without going through the hassle of creating a website and having a large team to maintain their platform.
Iqbal explained that Crazon empowers local businesses with the most advanced marketplace using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to offer a personalised online shopping experience with rich video contents to promote their products and services more effectively and convert window shoppers or leads to orders.
He added, “Now businesses no longer just get marketplace, but our expert digital marketing team will be providing managed marketing services to offer a one-stop-shop for everything. Empowering the local businesses with local resources & connecting with the global marketplace. Everyone deserves a fair chance.”
We intend to be THE market leader in growing digital economies such as Pakistan to offer advanced and unique but affordable subscription-based service, which starts from freemium to premium. Businesses now can save their hard-earned money on per order commission and invest back into the company and the employees to grow.
There will be a launch in UAE, UK, Canada and USA to connect local digital economies with the global customers in due course.
For media enquiries contact: Iqbal Rahmoon, NEOMARS, press@neomars.co.uk. M: +44 (0) 7904 343 6660
Notes to editors:
• Crazon is run by Iqbal Rahmoon, CEO & Founder at NEOMARS Limited (an AI & Data Company)
• The small team has taken a big move to disrupt existing players in this space with its unique subscription based offering and connecting wholesale suppliers to new business markets and entrepreneurs.
• Iqbal is the first from Tharparkar who came that far in his journey in AI & technology and abroad. Now plans to give back and enable every part of Pakistan to become an online business to promote local cultural products in local and international markets.
