What Social Security Means for Your Unique Financial Situation: A New Webinar from Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser aims to help you understand Social Security a bit better by premiering an educational webinar on March 26 at 12:00 noon Pacific time.
Marc Kiner and Jim Blair have done so much research themselves to understand the ins and outs of the program. Their presentation will be a valuable resource for understanding your options.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though Social Security is a key part of retirement, a shocking number of people have no idea how much money they can expect to get from the program. Legislative changes to the program, and inflation growth outpacing wage growth, further complicate predicting and planning around Social Security benefits. Advice Chaser aims to help you understand Social Security a bit better by premiering an educational webinar on March 26 at 12:00 noon Pacific time. The webinar is titled “Situational Social Security.” You can register for the webinar here.
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar, featuring guest speaker Marc Kiner. As a CPA with 35 years of experience in public accounting, Marc recently sold his CPA business to concentrate on Social Security education. Together with his business partner, Jim Blair, he started Premier Social Security Consulting in 2010. During the webinar, Marc Kiner will discuss points such as:
>>How to maximize the benefits you’ll get from the Social Security program
>>How spousal benefits work in Social Security, whether you’re married, divorced, or widowed
>>What age most people are claiming their benefits, according to current national trends
>>How your benefits and payouts are calculated
>>Information about how to read your Social Security statement and your earnings record
“What most people don’t realize about Social Security is that you can’t ask Social Security employees for financial advice. They might understand their niche in the program well, but they are prohibited from telling you what you should do and they may not know what all your options are. That’s why many people engage a qualified financial advisor with expertise specific to their goals and circumstances,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Marc Kiner and Jim Blair at Premier Social Security Consulting have done so much research themselves to understand the ins and outs of the program. Their presentation will be a valuable resource for understanding your options.”
To learn more about how Social Security will affect your retirement, talk to a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can pair you with an advisor who has experience with situations similar to yours.To find a financial advisor who has advanced experience with the Social Security program, book a free consultation here.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
Hannah Chudleigh
Advice Chaser
+ +1 208-346-3099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
How Advice Chaser Works