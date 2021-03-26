Golden, Colorado Hemp/CBD Company Becomes One of Few in the Industry to Gain cGMP Certificate
Panacea Life Sciences’ certification along with seed-to-sale vertical integration solidifies their status as a well-known and highly regarded premium CBD brand.
We wanted to be among the first group of companies to achieve this most notable certification... it assures our customers that a high quality, replicable product is delivered with each batch.”GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a vertically-integrated premium CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, announces its newest accolade of receiving its Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certification for manufacturing CBD products.
— Leslie Buttorff, CEO of Panacea Life Sciences
The hemp industry will soon be regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but because hemp/CBD production was only recently legalized by the 2018 Farm Bill, solid and specific federal regulations are currently lacking. As the FDA plays catch-up with the booming industry, pop-up-shop type CBD CBD companies are able to fly under the radar in terms of manufacturing practices, product quality, and claims made on websites and labels. Unfortunately, these practices have negatively impacted the general population’s perception of what CBD really is and does, which in turn, hurts the companies that strive for the highest standards of practice.
“As the CBD industry matures, we believe the FDA will require GMP certifications to ensure that CBD producers follow proper production practices,” said Panacea Life Sciences’ CEO, Leslie Buttorff. “We wanted to be among the first group of companies to achieve this most notable certification. Not only does it help us hold ourselves accountable — it also assures our customers that a high quality, replicable product is delivered with each and every batch.”
Subsequent to a demanding process that included multiple reviews, inspections, and required upgrades as specified by the federal guidelines, Panacea received their cGMP certification in February 2021 by SGS. As their website states, “SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company… recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity.” Panacea’s cGMP audit covered all aspects of the production process in its state-of-the-art, 51,000 sq. ft. lab located in Golden, Colorado: materials, premises, equipment, raw material acquisition, storage, record keeping, staff training, hygiene, management of complaints, product development, batch consistency, and more.
The time, hard work, and dedication it took from everyone at Panacea Life Sciences is a testament to their already impressive high standards. Being cGMP certified will differentiate Panacea even more as a premium brand that people can trust. It is also worth noting that the “c” in cGMP stands for “current”, meaning that the industry standard is ever evolving, forcing companies to maintain their quality systems. With their consumers in mind – human and pet – Panacea has proven their commitment to going the extra mile to ensure purity, effectiveness and safety of their practice and products.
About Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
Panacea Life Sciences is dedicated to developing and producing the highest-quality, most medically relevant, legal, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets. Beginning at PANA Organic Botanicals at Needle Rock and throughout the 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, cGMP, extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment center located in Golden, Colorado, Panacea operates in every segment of the CBD product value chain. From cultivation to finished goods, PLS ensures their products with stringent testing protocols employed at every stage of the supply chain. Panacea offers the purest natural remedies within product lines for every aspect of life: PANA Health™, PANA Beauty®, PANA Sport™, PANA Pet®, and PANA Life®.
To learn more about the products or land-to-brand practices, please visit https://panacealife.com.
