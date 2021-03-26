LGO Hospitality Announces New Buck &Rider Restaurant in North Scottsdale
The team at LGO Hospitality is excited to announce that its wildly popular Buck &Rider restaurant is coming to North Scottsdale.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at LGO Hospitality is excited to announce that its wildly popular Buck &Rider restaurant is coming to North Scottsdale at the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Blvd. in the Shops at Chauncey Ranch.
Known for flying in seafood fresh daily (a first for Arizona), Buck &Rider has earned high praise since opening its doors in 2015. The restaurant maintains close relationships with fishermen and farmers with no middlemen since everything is flown in directly from the East, West, and Gulf Coasts. Seasonality, weather conditions and fishermen skill drive the menu on a daily basis. All fish is cut in house and fish and oysters are rotated throughout the day. The restaurant’s steak program will feature LGO Reserve beef which is the first in Arizona to be awarded a private label USDA certification.
In addition to serving lunch and dinner, Buck &Rider will have its legendary happy hour (including the famed Abby’s Oyster Bar) and brunch with live music. Some of the things guests can expect from happy hour include a full signature cocktail list and a premium well drink program. Drinking food includes Voodoo Fried Rice, Baja Shrimp Ceviche, Steak Tartar, Ahi Tuna Crispy Rice, Hand-Rolled Sushi and Smoked Trout Dip. No matter the time of day, guests will enjoy the unique verve and vibe that only comes with a Buck &Rider experience.
The North Scottsdale location will reflect the Buck &Rider style that continually attracts a young-minded discerning crowd that understands authenticity. It will feature a full patio with outdoor bar with architecture by prominent local architect Cathy Hayes; the building inspiration and direction will be driven by the N. Scottsdale location.
“Opening an authentic Buck &Rider location in Scottsdale gives us the ability to share our vitality, vim and vigor with the local community. Our goal has always been to bring the freshest seafood possible to Phoenix,” said Emily Collins of LGO Hospitality. “We’re eager and enthusiastic about sharing our unique and genuine vision with even more Arizonans. We utilize the freshest and most immaculate ingredients and apply exactness in cooking so that interference with the natural elements of the food is minimal and truly celebrate the ingredients.”
The opening of the new location is about a year out and the plan is to have a celebratory grand opening, inviting the local community to enjoy the full Buck &Rider experience.
About LGO Hospitality
In 2002, La Grande Orange grocery opened in Arizona in a neighborhood that had once been the home of sprawling citrus groves – primarily oranges.
The name “La Grande Orange” was chosen in reverence to the citrus groves of the past — while putting forth an intention to follow the ideology of simple aesthetics and ingredient driven passionate cooking and service from that day forward.
Eschewing the chain mentality that has dominated American businesses since the 1970s, LGO has gone on to create businesses that focus on serving the local resident. Each restaurant is designed to meet the specific needs of that guest, tailoring every part of the business to specifically add value to the everyday lives of the immediate resident and community.
Today, LGO Hospitality and its team of nearly 1,000 operate more than a dozen businesses in both California and Arizona. Moving forward, LGO Hospitality is committed to growing a company and lifestyle culture that sets a standard for those to admire and enjoy. Visit https://lgohospitality.com.
