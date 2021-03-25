NDOT Reminds Drivers to be School Zone Safe as Washoe County Schools Return after Spring Break

CARSON CITY, Nev. – As Washoe County and other schools across the state return from spring break over coming weeks, the Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, pedestrians and students to be safe in school zones.

NDOT reminds drivers and pedestrians of the following laws (https://www.leg.state.nv.us/nrs/nrs-484b.html#NRS484BSec363):

No speeding in school zones Follow all school zone speed limits Note that hours of reduced school zone speed limits vary per school- always be attentive

Follow all school zone speed limits Note that hours of reduced school zone speed limits vary per school- always be attentive No passing in school zones Do not pass or overtake another vehicle traveling the same direction in a school zone. This includes on roads with multiple lanes in the same direction. Stop for/do not pass school buses stopping to pick up or let students out

NDOT is also launching a school zone safety campaign. Roadside banners are being installed in select school locations statewide reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass in school zones.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools Program. The program collaborates with schools year-round to improve students’ ability to safely walk and bike to school by providing students with bicycling and pedestrian education and activities, such as Walk and Bike to School Day.

“Some Nevadans haven’t driven as much over the past year. Other may be traveling new routes which take them through newly-active school zones,” NDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Education Coordinator Albert Jacquez explained. “Having a break from these traditional school zone driving routines doesn’t mean that safety should take a break. We all must share the road to keep everyone safe.”

Nevadans can visit bicyclenevada.com for school zone information, resources and contacts.

PEDESTRIANS

Plan your route.

Stay visible. Wear light and bright colored clothing. If you must be out at night, wear reflective clothing.

Stay alert. Put your phone down and do not wear headphones.

Walk on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, ensure that there is safe distance between yourself and passing vehicles and walk facing traffic.

Only cross when safe to do so. Make eye contact with the drivers and make sure all cars have stopped before crossing. When possible, cross at a crosswalk.

DRIVERS