Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the First District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the First District.
- Burglary Two/ Theft Two (From Auto): On Monday, February 22, 2021, at approximately 5:00 am, in the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, the suspect entered a garage of a residential building. The suspect entered a parked vehicle and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-025-119
- Burglary Two: On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at approximately 7:38 pm, in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, the suspect entered an establishment. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-031-141
- Burglary Two/ Theft Two (From Auto): On Sunday, March 14, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, in the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, the suspect entered a garage of a residential building. The suspect entered parked vehicles and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-033-558
On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 31 year-old James Coley, III, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Burglary Two and two counts of Theft (from Auto)
###