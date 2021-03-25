Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,945 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the First District.

 

  • Burglary Two/ Theft Two (From Auto): On Monday, February 22, 2021, at approximately 5:00 am, in the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, the suspect entered a garage of a residential building. The suspect entered a parked vehicle and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-025-119
  • Burglary Two: On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at approximately 7:38 pm, in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, the suspect entered an establishment. The suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-031-141
  • Burglary Two/ Theft Two (From Auto): On Sunday, March 14, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, in the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, the suspect entered a garage of a residential building. The suspect entered parked vehicles and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-033-558

 

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 31 year-old James Coley, III, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Burglary Two and two counts of Theft (from Auto)

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the First District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.