Florida Retail Marketing Company Campaigns for Retailers
Utilizing local social media giveaways & partnerships, Retail Florida drives both online & foot traffic to local retailers in preparation for post-covid boost.
Our service industry has really suffered over the last year and these contests were a fun way to help out our local businesses. The buzz created was exciting to watch while participation grew.”FLORIDA, US, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utilizing local social media giveaways and partnerships, Retail Florida drives both online and foot traffic to local retailers in preparation for post-covid boost.
— -Scott Gordon, Principal, Core Investment Properties Fund
As Americans begin to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the RetailFlorida team recognized the importance of building the online presence of local retailers now. For those customers who are making their shopping and leisure plans, these retailers are happy to be put on their must-do list.
The RetailFlorida platform created to bring together commercial property owners, retail tenants and retail customers, begins social media campaigns for local retailers.
February 2021 began the first of several local giveaways at participating RetailFlorida shopping centers. RetailFlorida ran an Instagram giveaway for a $50 gift card to The Whiskey restaurant at The Fountains at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. March 2021, RetailFlorida partnered with MouseTrap Fitness at Vista Centre Shoppes in Orlando, FL to give away a $60 gift certificate for a one-week pass.
Currently, for the month of April there is a $50 Instagram giveaway for a gift card to Gochi Japanese Kitchen at the Winter Garden Regional Center in Winter Garden, FL. The contest ends April 30th for those looking to participate.
“Our service industry has really suffered over the last year and these contests were a fun way to help out our local businesses. The buzz created was exciting to watch while participation grew.” -Scott Gordon, Principal, Core Investment Properties Fund
For the customers, the platform shares local events, specials and giveaways to create community and build loyalty. For the local businesses, it brings in the customers driving online traffic and foot traffic. For the commercial real estate owners, the platform helps their tenants grow and solidifies the relationship between owner and tenant for the long-term. resources
The founders of RetailFlorida understood that these relationships are key to success for all. RetailFlorida drives those connections through many avenues. The RetailFlorida website is a wealth of Florida retail business resources and also lists Florida commercial real estate that is available to lease.
###
About: Retail Florida provides businesses with the tools needed to thrive in an ever-changing retail landscape. With properties in some of the most important cities in Florida, RetailFlorida can provide businesses with the location, technology and connection to fully integrate them from space to consumer. Our partners are property owners who actively invest in the exposure of their retail locations in an effort to see their tenants succeed. Partners to Retail Florida include some of the largest and most technologically proactive property owners in the state.
Mary Bargagliotti
RetailFlorida
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter