7 Ways To Win The PPO Game: Negotiate From A Position Of Strength! - Airs On April 22

Dentists suffer when their PPO plan misaligns with demand, goals, and patient mix. Strategic PPO participation guarantees a profitable and stress-free practice

Attendees will learn: How the PPO industry is changing; Issues to avoid when contracting; How to prepare to manage PPOs; Truths and myths of fee negotiations; and How to Develop a PPO success Strategy”
CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Practice profitability suffers when PPO participation does not align with market demand, professional goals, and patient mix. Left unchecked, the already complex insurance machine can tighten its grip on your career. Conversely, strategic PPO participation guarantees a profitable and stress-free practice by employing consistent methodology to optimize and streamline network participation, reduce write-offs, attract and retain patients, contract effectively and maximize reimbursements.

Attendees at the 4/22/21 6 p.m. (central) webcast will learn: How the PPO Insurance industry is changing, and what to do about it; The complex issues and pitfalls to avoid when contracting with PPOs; How to prepare your practice to manage PPO’s effectively; The truths and myths of fee negotiations; and How to Develop an Effective PPO Participation Strategy.

Brian Phillips is the Director of Sales and Marketing for Five Lakes Dental Practice Solutions, a consulting and technology firm helping dental practices develop, implement and manage a PPO participation strategy to attract and retain patients. Five Lakes has helped over 2,800 practices nationwide. The company is a 4-time Inc. 5000 honoree as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US.

For more than 10 years, Five Lakes has been an industry leader in understanding and analyzing the impact of dental insurance networks on the financial health of a dental practice.
Brian has been featured as a guest speaker and columnist for many events and publications on the topic of dental insurance and dental benefits.

He is a graduate of Ohio University

Practice Perfection webcasts are hosted by Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, president of AIM Dental Marketing, and run for around ninety minutes. While attendees are in listen-only mode they may, at any time, submit questions or comments using the question button provided. Time following the Presentation is reserved for Q&A.

Attendees are offered 1.5 hours of continuing education credit with the compliments of 5 Lakes and AIM Dental Marketing.

Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488
dbobrow@aimdentalmarketing.com

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow (BOB roe) is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard. Danny has lectured nationwide, and been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively. His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering. Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.

