Spring Awakening: Swing Into 3 Splashy Floor Trends For The Season
Headed into the new season the product teams at Flooring America and Carpet One Floor and Home share what’s buzzing in the flourishing flooring market.
This year, Carpet One Floor & Home (US and CA) and Flooring America, Flooring Canada fast tracked their new sample ordering program and momentum from the roll-out continues to surpass expectations.”MANCHESTER, NH, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is here – traditionally a time for a refresh, a clean start, a re-awakening. And in Spring 2021, feeling the need to refresh has never been stronger. The pandemic has reshaped the way life looks in just about every way – including flooring purchases.
— CCA Global
Headed into the new season – and with home improvement projects up 58% from the past year according to Houzz -- the product teams at Flooring America and Carpet One Floor and Home share what’s buzzing in the flourishing flooring market.
1.Waterproof Endures. May is the wettest month of the year across the country, and in most areas spring means mud season. That coupled with consumer desire for flooring that is functional AND fashionable has led to a continued surge in sales of waterproof hardwood. In 2020, the new generation of waterproof real hardwood floors was one the most significant new products in the industry – and the category shows no signs of slowing in popularity for Spring 2021. Perfect for active homes with pets and kids, designs with unique wire-brushed finishes will maintain their reign.
2. Fur Factor. Pet adoptions and fosters jumped during the pandemic, with more households adding a furry family member. With that, pet-friendly flooring is fetching big buzz. Look for trends to include tough hardwoods in harder species like bamboo, oak or hickory that stand up better under the clickety clack of paws; luxury vinyl that’s durable, waterproof and easy to clean; and treated carpets with nylon fibers that stand up to high traffic from two-and four-legged residents.
3. Purchase Patterns. Fueled by sheltering in place, shoppers turned to their laptops to buy online in nearly every retail category, including flooring. This is a trend that led to a major pivot with additional buying options. Earlier this year, Carpet One Floor & Home (US and CA) and Flooring America, Flooring Canada fast tracked their new sample ordering program and momentum from the roll-out continues to surpass expectations. With the new option, samples arrive in a stylish package that includes helpful information and guides customers through purchasing new flooring. The 6" x 6" samples allow buyers to match colors, view floors in the home's natural lighting, and create mood boards for full home makeovers. Each sample is a small piece of the actual flooring so that customers can judge the floor's look and the quality construction and feel of the product before they buy – without leaving their couch.
For more spring trends and looks, please visit https://www.flooringamerica.com and https://www.carpetone.com.
Elizabeth Morgan
Liz Morgan PR
+1 904-608-3823
email us here