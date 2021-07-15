As Risk Of Child Drowning Spikes After Pandemic Experts From Renowned Baby Otter Swim School Share Top 3 Prevention Tips
Some hospitals reporting a 600% uptick in water-related deaths and rescues over last year
We are on a mission to make sure what happened to me never happens to another parent.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer in full swing, the ripple effects of the pandemic can be seen in increasing numbers of critical and fatal submersions among children – with some Florida hospitals reporting a 600% uptick in cases over last year. Experts are pointing to lost time in the pool and gap in lessons as part of the alarm, but Baby Otter Swim has tips for parents who want to boost water safety now.
Utilizing its proprietary Turn, Kick, Reach® system developed and proven over the last 40 years to dramatically decrease drownings, Baby Otter teaches both children and adults how to swim in just five 30-minute private lessons or in under three hours.
Their school and technique founded in Florida has now expanded to schools in Texas and Chicago, with private clients including celebrity parents like Gwyneth Paltrow.
Founders Marlene Bloom and Mindy York founded Baby Otter Swim after both saw a need in the market to teach children under four. Both were personally impacted – Mindy by the harrowing near-drowning of her child and Marlene’s inability to find someone to teach her young daughter, who was drawn to every body of water she saw.
Their number one tip for parents? Start early.
“Accidental drowning remains the leading cause of death to children under the age of 4 in the U.S.,” explains Bloom. “We found our niche long ago when realizing that most accredited instructional swimming programs do not teach children until they were three-years-old.”
Here are some other tips from Baby Otter Swim:
1.Don’t Wait. The best way to combat accidental drowning is to introduce swim lessons early. Starting swim lessons when kids are as young as nine or ten months old is the best way to bolster their natural instincts and ingrain lifelong safe water behavior.
2.Control What You Can. With residential pools, install every barrier available to add a layer of safety around young ones. Ensure (and check) locks and alarms on gates or doors leading to the pool. At public or hotel pools, always designate at least one adult supervisor to watch kids 100% of the time. The time it takes to look down at your phone could be a life-changing minute. And with hospitality industry’s decreased workforce, you may find your vacation hotel or resort doesn’t have a lifeguard on duty during all pool hours.
3.Surviving Vs. Swimming. Founders York and Bloom have found that reinforcing techniques that focus on “turn, kick, reach” helps establishes the proper techniques needed by a child who accidentally falls in the water in order to save his/her life – readjust thinking to equip your child with water survival skills first, swim techniques second.
“We are on a mission to make sure what happened to me never happens to another parent,” York said.
She added: “Drowning is NOT seasonal. Awareness will dramatically change the drowning statistics.”
That mission of awareness has helped Baby Otter expand into teaching adults and children to swim, with programs designed for special needs children as well. They also teach on-site at some of Florida’s top resorts.
To learn more about Baby Otter Swim School's TKR (Turn-Kick-Reach) Program, a one-of-a-kind water survival instruction that teaches children what to do if they fall into the water, visit the online press kit at www.BabyOtter.com for images, program details and expert bios.
Media note: Both Marlene and Mindy are experts in drowning prevention. Each are available for interview via phone, Zoom/Skype or in person in Florida (with prior arrangement) and can provide statistics and life saving tips for parents and pool owners that must be in place around the house and pool/water.
About Baby Otter Swim
Baby Otter is a “do good, feel good” service-oriented business focused on saving children and adults from drowning by teaching them our proprietary STATE and NATIONALLY certified Five day “Turn, Kick, Reach”® private program of instruction. Being Florida’s Premier traveling swim school gives us the opportunity to reach the masses in a very rapid period of time. Baby Otter utilizes their proprietary Turn, Kick, Reach® systems developed by its founders and proven in Florida over the last 40 years to dramatically decrease the drowning statistics. We have the best trained staff in the industry who are as dedicated to our cause as we are. Information is available at www.babyotter.com.
