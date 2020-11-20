ODD-O-T’S ENTERTAINMENT CREATES SECRET LIBRARY, IMMERSIVE THEATRE EXPERIENCE BRINGS LIVE PERFORMANCE HOME AMID PANDEMIC
-A Team of Job-Hunting Artists Pivots To Keep Audiences Engaged In Uncertain Times-
Our desire is to continue performing during this difficult time to offer an escape to those who dare to go on an adventure but would like to stay safe at home.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s pandemic has impacted every industry, but none so much as live entertainment. Nationwide, the shutdown of the theme parks, Broadway and live entertainment has left thousands of actors, musicians and performers out of work. Odd-o-Ts’ Entertainment, a leading expert in atmosphere entertainment, was one of those companies hard hit – but tapped into their creative community to launch a new immersive theatrical experience online called The Secret Library.
— Todd Zimmerman, Creator of The Secret Library
With a history in providing world-class live entertainment to some of the largest theme parks and venues in the world, Odd-o-T’s Entertainment productions have been seen live by millions of people. Now, anyone from around the world can enjoy a fully-interactive performance from the safety of their own home.
For the first time ever, live performers engage in a 100% live digital entertainment experience that connects performers who interact with the audience in real-time. Participants will work together to solve escape room-style puzzles that will affect the characters of the show and create a different experience every night.
Audience members from around the world participate virtually based on their time zone, with worldwide shows available at several different times throughout the day. Live performers broadcast in from various locations around the United States, including Central Florida, Virginia, Georgia and New York City.
Currently, The Secret Library: Origins and a special holiday themed The Secret Library: Krampus are available.
With the entertainment industry taking such a significant hit during COVID-19, some of the nation’s top performers are turning to digital performance opportunities, The Secret Library being one of them. Performers are present for each show to guide the audience through the evening using comedy and live music elements while completing puzzles to solve the mystery of the Secret Library.
“With the live entertainment industry on pause worldwide, we have pivoted our live entertainment to online experiences but are still able to offer uniquely personalized, unforgettable experiences for our guests. Our desire is to continue performing during this difficult time to offer an escape to those who dare to go on an adventure but would like to stay safe at home,” said Todd Zimmerman, Co-Founder of Odd-o-Ts’ Entertainment and Creator of The Secret Library.
Tickets (starting at $35 per computer) are currently available for purchase online at https://www.secretlibrary.io/, Use code HOME for a 10% discount for a limited time only.
Media Note: Virtual interviews with Todd Zimmerman and cast members in character are available.
About The Secret Library
Created by Odd-O-T’s Entertainment a leading expert in atmosphere entertainment worldwide, The Secret Library is a 90-minute immersive theatrical experience where live performers engage in a 100% live digital entertainment experience that combines performers who interact with the audience in real-time. Participants will work to solve mysteries in an escape room-style puzzle while working through a different storyline every night. Performances are currently scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm but may be expanded due to popularity. Each show can only accommodate a max of 63 participants per night which provides a very personal experience for each audience member. The performance, viewed virtually through your computer, is online within a clickable interactive platform that has personal conferencing familiarity but more interactive capabilities. Because of this, computers are the recommended device for the experience. (Tablets and Smart Phones are discouraged.) For more information visit https://www.secretlibrary.io/.
