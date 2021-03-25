Cascade Environmental Recognized With Three 2020 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

Cascade's team of environmental professionals can help you at any stage of your project lifecycle

We are proud to be recognized for our efforts last year, both those made for our clients as well as for our internal staff” — Ron Thalacker, CEO Cascade Environmental

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor of drilling and remediation services, has been recognized by the Environmental Business Journal with three 2020 EBJ Business Achievement Awards: two for Project Merit, and one for Information Technology.

The first Project Merit Award was for a project undertaken by Aquifer Drilling & Testing, a Cascade Company (ADT) in partnership with Arup. It involved coring, sampling, and testing sites along the proposed path of an underground tunnel in New York City. Engineering such projects requires a vast amount of data about the subsurface, and ADT was able to provide specialized equipment and qualified personnel to obtain soil samples and bedrock cores, do hydraulic conductivity testing, inclination testing, and orientation testing. They also selected and managed vendors to survey locations, remote untreated water, and landscape laydown areas; they then provided streamlined project reporting to Arup.

The second Project Merit Award was earned by TerraTherm, a Cascade Company’s successful efforts to remove more than 200,000 lbs of chlorinated volatile organic compounds (CVOCs) from a former manufacturing facility. Originally, extensive site characterization indicated the presence of 60,000 lbs of contaminant and the electrical resistance heating (ERH) remediation system was designed accordingly. Despite problems such as higher-than-anticipated conductivity and stormwater flooding, TerraTherm was removing contaminant mass at a high rate, indicating there was likely more than estimated. TerraTherm and the client worked together to make minor modifications to the existing system to enable it to achieve site goals. Although the remediation process took longer than anticipated, it saved the client enormous cost overruns by utilizing the existing remediation system.

Cascade was also recognized with an award for Information Technology, thanks to the work of Chief Information Officer John Michael Gross and his Information Services team. Upon his hiring, Gross set a technology systems strategy that has proven successful through growth in the business (17% CAGR over four years and consistent placement in the Top 200 Environmental Firms ranking), large-scale systems integration, and a new culture of collaboration across the organization. Implementing this strategy involved updating all applications, reporting, networks, security, storage, voice, and collaboration nationwide to leverage the cloud to allow for faster response and streamlined work. Aligning these tools has increased productivity immeasurably and decreased the technology costs by nearly 40% versus the previous architecture. These efforts would have been important in any year, but in 2020 they were critical to keeping employees working and the business running during the pandemic. The corporate services team began working remotely in the spring of 2020 and, thanks to the Information Services team, this enabled the company to minimize the financial impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns and social distancing requirements.

“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts last year, both those made for our clients as well as for our internal staff,” said Ron Thalacker, Cascade’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite many hardships, Cascade employees continued to work together and provide excellence on every project.”

For more information about the 2020 EBJ Busines Achievement Award winners, visit https://ebionline.org/business-achievement-awards/.

For questions about Cascade’s capabilities or to engage us for your next project, contact us at https://www.cascade-env.com/contact-us/.

About Cascade:

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.



See how Cascade can help you