Vote NOW For Your Favorite Movie or Show

The public is invited to vote in the 2021 Home Entertainment Awards - Vote NOW for your favorite movie or TV show on Blu-ray Disc/DVD or streaming service!

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer voting has begun for the 2021 Home Entertainment Media Play Awards, the newly rebranded home entertainment industry honors presented by Media Play News.Through April 9, film and TV fans and home entertainment enthusiasts can visit MediaPlayNews.com/awards/ballot to select their favorite home entertainment releases of 2020, as nominated by studios, distributors and home entertainment industry professionals. (The ballot is also included below.)From 2011 to 2020, the honors were known as the Home Media Awards, presented by Media Play News the previous three years and a predecessor publication before that. The Home Media Awards consolidated a number of DVD and Blu-ray awards presented since the early 2000s.The rebranding to the Home Entertainment Media Play Awards is meant to be more inclusive of a variety of forms of home entertainment beyond physical discs. For the first time, this year’s awards also include categories for content from streaming services in addition to packaged-media releases.“The content being offered by streaming services is first-rate entertainment, and a vital contribution to the home entertainment landscape,” said Media Play News publisher Thomas K. Arnold. “Adding streaming content to our annual awards was a natural fit, and now fans have a great opportunity to support their favorite digital original TV shows and movies by voting for them alongside the year’s top DVD and Blu-ray Disc titles.”The results of the consumer vote will be combined with ballots submitted by a panel of expert judges. Winners will be announced April 19. Judges will also select a top Blu-ray, a top TV show on disc and a best overall title.Previous winners of the coveted Title of the Year honors include the collector’s set of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood last year, the remastered Batman: The Animated Series deluxe Blu-ray collection in 2019, and the Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series boxed set in 2018.