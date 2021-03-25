Concrete Surface Repairs to Begin on U.S. Highway 16B at Rapid Creek Bridge

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Contact: Kevin Valko, Project Engineer at 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work on westbound U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Monday, March 29, 2021. Construction work includes removing and replacing the approach pavement near the bridge over Rapid Creek to smooth the transition to the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane using lane closures. A nine-foot width restriction will be in effect while this work is being completed. The speed limit on Highway 16B will be reduced to 55 mph for the duration of the work and will be reduced to 45 mph while workers are present.

Construction work on Highway 16B at Rapid Creek Bridge is anticipated to be completed by May 7, 2021.

This construction is part of a larger project to repair bumps at the bridge ends on Interstate 90 over 151st Avenue and Highway 16B over S.D. Highway 79.

The prime contractor of this $500,000 project is Complete Concrete Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date is Oct. 29, 2021.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.sd511.org or dial 511.

