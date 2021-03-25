Author Carolyn Watson-Dubisch Talks About Her New Children’s Book
Her children’s books have become a huge success, entertaining children all over the world. And now, she has released her latest children’s book which will explode children’s imaginations.
The Sun Rises: Morning in Mazatlan which was inspired by Carolyn Watson-Dubisch daily walks with her dog has already got her fans excited. The book which is available on all good bookstores is set to become one of her biggest success story.
We decided to find out more about Carolyn Watson-Dubisch and her new book, and this is what she had to say.
First of all, please introduce yourself.
My name is Carolyn Watson-Dubisch, and I write and illustrate children’s books and comic books. I currently have 11 children’s books that I’ve written and illustrated. I also have three comic book series for kids that I’ve created, “The People That Melt in The Rain” (illustrated by Mike Dubisch), “The Horribles”, and “The Dragon in The Closet” and books by other authors that I’ve just illustrated. Some of my work has also been published in children’s magazines like Hopscotch, Highlights for Children and for years I had a matching game feature that ran in Whimsy magazine. One of my books, Fireflies, was read by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on “Story time with Fergie and Friends”, just last month.
Can you remember the first book you read, and which book got you hooked?
Yes, I remember the first book I managed to read on my own when I was a child. It’s called “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” by Judy Blume. I think most people of my generation started with Judy Blume books. She’s an icon and I’m pretty sure I went on to read everything she wrote at that time. She started me reading and it was an incredible gift.
Before we talk about your new book As The Sun Rises: Morning in Mazatlan, let's first talk about when you got interested in becoming an author. So, what age were you and why did you want to write books?
I suppose I came to writing children’s books a little bit backwards. I started as an artist and received my degree in illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. During my time in school, I realized I was most inspired by what I saw children’s book artists creating. Chris Van Allsburg’s books like the Polar Express were very popular and a book called Tuesday by David Weisner had just been released. I had the privilege of seeing the original art in a show in midtown and I just knew that I had to do this. So, I focused on children’s book illustration for my senior year.
It wasn’t till a few years later when my daughter was born, when I was 27, that I began really writing stories all the time. I was reading picture books constantly and it was just a natural progression to start writing them. My first children’s book was released from Pentland Press in 2001. It’s called Andy, And The Flying Toaster Tangerine.
You have written a large number of books; can you explain your writing process. What I mean is, some authors like to write away from other people, J. K. Rowling wrote Harry Potter in a café, and some authors like to dress up as their characters, how do you write your books?
Well, I’m not one to climb a tree and hide while I work. I like to get up and start writing in the morning. My mind is clear, and I can focus better on the story. I tend to write at the table in the center of my house, not because I wouldn’t like to be tucked away in an office or studio, but because I just don’t have a space like that. Maybe once I’m vaccinated, I’ll try writing in a cafe. I miss cafes and leaving the house and well… it’s been a long COVID year.
Can you tell me how you came up with the idea of your new book, As The Sun Rises: Morning in Mazatlan?
The book is inspired by our near daily walks with our dog on the beach here in Mazatlán. The beach in Mexico is much different than the beach in, say, California. The music of banda bands is constant; they walk up and down the beach to find people to play for carrying their brass instruments and even speakers. The parasailers fly overhead, the fishermen dive for oysters, and in the evening the fish start jumping over the waves.
The story follows Juan and Maria as they spend their Saturday shellfishing with their father on the beach. They chase crabs, spot a sea turtle and dance to the music of Mexico.
You have written a lot of children’s books, what makes your latest book so different?
This is the first time I’ve written about where I live and set it in a place that is an actual city. I brought in local children to pose as the main characters as reference for my illustrations for this book.
You not only write books, but you also provide the illustrations for them. What is harder, writing the books or doing the illustrations?
The illustrations are much harder and time consuming. I’m not a novelist or even a YA novelist so we're talking about writing books that are 800 to 3000 words at most. My comic book series may go over that but even, so the art takes months and in the case of comics years to complete a series.
What is more enjoyable, the writing or the illustrating?
I enjoy both quite a bit, but maybe the writing a bit more. When I write, my head is in another world and I’m trying to move my characters through it and for out the story like a puzzle. I actually love storytelling, but I don’t love editing. Illustration is all labor, though I do enjoy the finishing process.
Your new book is going to be available in different languages including Spanish, why did you decide to do that?
This book will be in just Spanish and English. The book is being published in the United States, butI live in Mazatlán, Mexico and I wanted to make sure there was a version of this book in the local language that I could sell. There are several other languages in Mexico, but finding indigenous translators is not easy, but maybe for the next book.
Some authors say it is much harder to write children books than books for adults, what is your opinion on that?
I think it depends on where your mindset is. Stories for adults can be darker and more layered but come with their own challenges. For children word count is important. Not everyone can tell an engaging story in less than 800 words (for a picture book), or avoid adding sexual content of any kind, or in the case of rhyming tales keep it short and sweet. Telling stories in verse is common and can ruin a story or make it amazing. One of the most common trends in children’s books today is always delivering a “message”. Don’t be a bully, share your toys, etc… I think a message can be great, but I think it can also ruin a story to be constantly looking for the hidden message. I’m right now reading a Stephen King novel, for entertainment, not because I expect a morality lesson.
You have become a successful author, what would you say the secret is to your success?
I’m constantly writing and working not just on the next project but on promoting my books that are already out. It’s a constant task, every day. I have even arranged a couple local school visits for this book, which will be fun. I thought it would be impossible to arrange visits with the pandemic going on, but I was happy to find schools are willing to wait until I’m vaccinated.
So, what can we expect from you next, are you currently writing a new book and if so when will you publish it?
Yes, I have two more books coming soon. I am a sculptor and sell my masks online to costume houses for TV and film, plays and photo shoots. I am releasing a book about mask making in the next few months called “Amazing Animal Masks” and another children’s book I’ve written and am illustrating centered on “The Day of The Dead”. It’s called “Andy and The Mask of The Dead” and I hope to release it before October 2021.
