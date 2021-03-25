Middlesex Barracks/Possession of Crack Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301110
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: March 23, 2021 @ 2017 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Huntington Place, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine
ACCUSED: Matthew Hayes
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 21, 2021 at approximately 2017 hours, Vermont
State Police responded to a residence located at Huntington Place in the Town of
Waterbury for a reported theft complaint. After conducting the initial
investigation, State Police came in contact with Matthew Hayes who was the
person of interest. While speaking with Hayes, State Police recovered Crack
Cocaine on his person. Hayes was subsequently taken into custody and
transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Hayes was processed at the
barracks and released on a citation to appear in Washington County District
Court on May 20, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 20, 2021 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NONE
