Middlesex Barracks/Possession of Crack Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301110

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: March 23, 2021 @ 2017 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Huntington Place, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine

ACCUSED: Matthew Hayes

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 21, 2021 at approximately 2017 hours, Vermont

State Police responded to a residence located at Huntington Place in the Town of

Waterbury for a reported theft complaint. After conducting the initial

investigation, State Police came in contact with Matthew Hayes who was the

person of interest. While speaking with Hayes, State Police recovered Crack

Cocaine on his person. Hayes was subsequently taken into custody and

transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Hayes was processed at the

barracks and released on a citation to appear in Washington County District

Court on May 20, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 20, 2021 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NONE