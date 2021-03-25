Turn Lane Extension to be Added to State Highway 49 in Titus County

TxDOT is adding 2.7 miles of center turn lane to State Highway 49 from Farm to Market Road 1735 east to Swauano Creek in eastern Titus County.

In late 2020, concerned citizens and local leaders reached out to TxDOT about the possibility of a center turn lane being installed around the area of Chapel Hill School and FM 1000 as part of the current rehabilitation project on SH 49. TxDOT analyzed roadway information and traffic movements to determine need and feasibility, and contacted Judge Brian Lee to discuss the proposed change. He then polled local citizens on social media and received an overwhelming positive response.

“We feel like this is a good example of local community leadership and TxDOT working together to enhance the safety of this project,” said Tommy Bruce, Mount Pleasant Area Engineer. “This is a win-win for TxDOT and the local community. We appreciate the efforts and support of all involved including State Representative Cole Hefner, Titus County Judge Brian Lee, Commissioner Jimmy Parker, School Board President Mike Edwards, Chapel Hill Superintendent Marc Levesque, and Mike Thompson.”

The proposed turn lane will be incorporated into the ongoing project on this section of highway and will involve striping the highway differently and adding width for mail delivery. The final highway section will have two traffic lanes each direction, a 14-foot center turn lane, and four-foot paved shoulders on each side.