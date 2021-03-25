Business Consultant Giving Away Free Help

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NORTH WALES, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartrepreneur LLC will host a Success Mastermind for struggling entrepreneurs on April 9th, at 9-11 AM Eastern on Zoom. This training will include free business training, no-charge business advice, and business and marketing suggestions as well as the opportunity to network with and meet other entrepreneurs.

“It’s going to be a huge amount of fun,” says Terri Levine, founder of Heartrepreneur LLC that offers business consulting for entrepreneurs. “We’re really looking to bring together entrepreneurs who are frustrated and who have business challenges, and to make sure everyone gets value and the help they need, too.

The event will take place on Friday, April 9th, and will run from 9 am eastern to 11 am eastern. It will be held on zoom and you can register at https://tinyurl.com/cux7bt3e.

The event will begin with Levine discussing the top challenges entrepreneurs face today. Then there will be open consulting.

In addition to helping entrepreneurs who attend, Terri Levine will be giving away free training as well.

For more information, call Terri Levine at 215-527-0634 or email Terri@Heartrepreneur.com.

