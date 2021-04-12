Heart-repreneur® Creates New Chances For Frustrated Women Entrepreneurs

Turbocharge Your Business Helping Women Entrepreneurs Succeed Terri Levine's Promising Profits Program

Women entrepreneurs who are struggling, frustrated, and challenged in growing their business, now have some free business advice.

For most women in business, whether or not they achieve their business goal depends solely on understanding how to do business as a woman.” — Terri Levine

NORTH WALES, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many women entrepreneurs, their business can be frustrating and challenging. Especially today many of them find doing business to be a struggle. While they truly want to succeed in their business and to make the kind of money that they deserve and do the kind of work that they desire their business may not afford that for them. At the same time, they don't want to go get a job and get a paycheck ye they are not sure if their business is actually going to take off. These women feel a sense of loss and frustration and struggle and many of them are living in fear afraid they will be out of business. That fear can actually be blocking them from scaling their business.

“For most women in business, whether or not they achieve their business goal depends solely on understanding how to do business as a woman. The fact that few of them have woman business consultants helping them on their journey is very scary," explains Terri Levine, a business strategist who has helped thousands of women entrepreneurs create six and seven-figure businesses while having time freedom. "It is the lack of understanding how to do marketing that gets in the way and stops these women from succeeding."

On the other hand, she adds, it's always the women who aren't afraid to listen to the advice of other women who have gone before them and succeeded who always seem to do the best.

Levine has helped over 6,000 women entrepreneurs overcome their male-oriented marketing - with a term she calls “Heart-repreneur®”. The key to these women growing their businesses, she says, is to learn how to do business as a woman and not by following male role models and that is why her clients succeed. "It is possible to create a 6 and 7-figure business”, says Levine, and “and to have massive time freedom too.”

For an informative interview and more information about doing business as a Heart-repreneur®, call Terri Levine at 215-527-0634 or email Terri@Heartrepreneur.com.

