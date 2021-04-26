New Program Helps Women Turn Their Passion Into Profits

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NORTH WALES, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the internet, almost any woman can take her passion and turn it into a profitable side hustle or full-time business. Women are finding they can actually turn their passion project into a profitable project or a business. To help women turn their passion into a full-time business or to make some extra monthly income, business strategist and best-selling author Terri Levine launched a new service to help women by giving them a roadmap for turning their passion into a money-making business where they get to do what they love.

“The best time to start a side business is right now. Don’t wait any longer. There will never be a “perfect” time to get started. Start now and simply adjust as time goes on,” explains Levine, who has been giving business advice and personal guidance for more than 27 years. “Defining clear goals will help you know what steps you need to take in order to turn your idea into a reality. For most women, they don’t have clear goals that sequentially follow one another which is why they don’t start a business or why they don’t succeed.”

Levine’s program will work on two areas at the same time: identifying what you love to do AND are good at doing.

Once you determine what this side hustle or new business is, Levine argues, to be sustainable, you must love doing it. If you don’t, you’ll burn out quickly.

The program will help a woman determine what others will really pay her for what she offers them and validate their idea by determining if there’s a “market need” for the product or service that she will offer.

There will be thirty places on the special program which will start on May 1.

For more information and an exciting interview, contact Terri levine at 215 -527 -0634 or Terri@Heartrepreneur.com.

Be a Rockstar Entrepreneur

