Eating Together - The Key To Successfully Growing Your Busiess

Helping Women Entrepreneurs Succeed Turbocharge Your Business Terri Levine's Promising Profits Program

Business owners who eat with their prospects grow their businesses - for real!

Business owners who eat with their prospects close more business.” — Terri Levine

NORTH WALES, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We've all heard the old maxim that communication is the key to building successful relationships, but according to one business consultant, it's actually a lot simpler than that. Although talking with prospects is certainly important in creating relationships and growing a business, another joint activity is no less important: eating.

“Business owners who eat with their prospects close more business,” explains Terri Levine, a business strategist who has been helping struggling entrepreneurs for more than 27 years. “When you sit down to a meal together, you create a special environment in which nothing else disturbs you, you have a shared experience and you get time to talk as well. It's no coincidence that the most successful businesses I have worked with make sure they have at least one prospect meal together a week.”

And it's not just eating with prospects that’s, says Terri. It is also essential to have meals with existing customers.

The more things you do together with your prospects as well as your customers, the better for deepening the relationships,” she explains.

Although eating together provides the best mixture of benefits, other joint activities can also be very effective in growing your business and maintaining your customers. Long hikes, dancing, and going to events together all help to cement a healthy relationship.

For more information and for a fun, informative, interview call Terri Levine at 215-527-0634 or email Terri@Heartrepreneur.com

Be a Rockstar Entrepreneur