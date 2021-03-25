TRUCK HERO & BESTOFF-ROAD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCITING GIVEAWAY PLANS FOR EASTER JEEP SAFARI 2021
Truck Hero and Bestoff-road.com's Prize Patrol to Award $10K in Prizes During Moab’s Easter Jeep Safari Week-Long EventMOAB, UT, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUCK HERO & BESTOFF-ROAD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCITING GIVEAWAY PLANS FOR EASTER JEEP SAFARI 2021
Truck Hero, Inc. and their family of off-road brands and Bestoff-road.com have teamed up to unleash the Prize Patrol Giveaway Team on Easter Jeep Safari, awarding $10,000 in prizes during the legendary week-long event. Beginning Saturday, March 27th thru Saturday, April 3rd, the Prize Patrol Team will be handing out flags all around Moab featuring Bestoff-road.com and the Truck Hero brands including, Rugged Ridge, Superlift Suspension, Rampage, Bushwacker, and Husky Liners. Participants simply strap the flag to their vehicle during the EJS week’s events and enjoy the Safari. The Prize Patrol Giveaway Team will be out & about, awarding prizes daily anywhere the flags are spotted.
The Prize Patrol flags will be distributed at all the EJS hot spots throughout the week, and are also available starting Tuesday and Wednesday from the Rugged Ridge trailer at the Dixie Off-Road Expo. Also, Wednesday thru Friday flags will be available at the Bestoff-road.com container display at Clark’s Parts / Carquest Auto Parts located at 1010 S. Main St in Moab. The Prize Patrol Giveaway is guaranteed to bring some additional excitement to the always-adventurous EJS activities.
The Truck Hero brands have been proud participants of EJS for several years and will be sponsoring multiple trail rides during this year’s event. In addition to the Prize Patrol Giveaway, Truck Hero plans to ensure your Jeep will stay clean, fresh and ready for the trails by offering a FREE WASH at Wash-It Express located at 655 S. Main Street. Donations will be cheerfully accepted with all proceeds benefitting Building Homes for Heroes.
Bestoff-road.com is exhibiting for the very first time at EJS. Bestoff-road.com is Ranch Pratt's brainchild, an accomplished off-road industry personality that was the former co-founder of TeraFlex and UROC racing series. Bestoff-road.com is reimaging off-road retail with unique customer programs, extensive off-road knowledge, a customer style discovery program and much more. Come by Clarks’ Parts and check out Bestoff-road.com to experience a new approach to off-road buying.
For additional information and official rules about the Truck Hero Bestoff-road.com Prize Patrol Giveaway click the link.
ABOUT BESTOFF-ROAD.COM
Bestoff-road.com has reimaginged off-road retail for truck, Jeep, UTV, over landing, lifted and leveled and off-road customers. Bestoff-road.com offers Best Buck rewards on every dollar spent to use toward other purchases, event tickets, VIP passes and more. Bestoff-road.com is comitted to provide outstanding unique product offerings, the best customer support, comprehensive “how to” training and live expert advise on all topics related. With over 20+ years in truck, jeep and off-road space our team can assist you with anything off-road. Bestoff-road.com will help you create YOUR unique style. Bestoff-road.com offers ONLY the top Quality brands in the industry. Experience the Bestoff-road.com difference for yourself.
ABOUT TRUCK HERO, INC.
Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Truck Hero provides consumers a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep brand vehicles and cars, with market leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero’s product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep brand vehicle parts and off-road accessories. Truck Hero’s industry leading family of brands includes Advantage Truck Accessories, Alloy USA, AMP Research, A.R.E., Auto Ventshade, BAK Industries, BACKRACK, BedRug, Belmor, Bushwacker, Extang, Husky Liners, LUND, N-FAB, OMIX, Rampage Products, Retrax, RoadWorks, Roll-N-Lock, Rugged Liner, Rugged Ridge, Stampede, Superlift, Tonno Pro, TruXedo, UnderCover and an online retailer, RealTruck. All of the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and are leaders in innovation. For more information, please visit our website at truck-hero.com.
