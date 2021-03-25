Canvs AI Announces Former Kantar Media Chairman & CEO Andy Brown as Advisor
In this role, Brown will provide strategic advice in the areas of media, research, and insight.
I’ve been following their achievements with AI in the field of text analytics and emotional insights for some time, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs AI, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today a new advisor, former Kantar Media Chairman and CEO Andy Brown. As the former head of Kantar’s Media Division, a UK-based global market research company that provides media measurement, monitoring, and selection, Brown has extensive experience in helping brands understand the media landscape and leveraging insights to inform business decisions.
— Andy Brown
Brown brings decades of experience in the insights industry to this new role with Canvs. His career has encompassed market research firm AGB, Anglia Television, and subsequently BMRB which became part of Kantar/WPP. At Kantar, he oversaw the international expansion of the consumer TGI survey into Latin America and Europe. The success of this expansion led to the founding of the Kantar Media Research Group with Brown as CEO. When WPP, Kantar’s parent company, acquired TNS in 2008, Brown formed the Board of Kantar Media and was appointed CEO. Brown also served on the Kantar Operating Board as well as the WPP Digital Advisory Group. Since departing Kantar in 2020, Brown has become a sought-after advisor to market research and insights companies including Dynata and TVSquared, and now, Canvs AI.
“I’m very pleased to be joining Canvs in an advisory role,” said Brown. “I’ve been following their achievements with AI in the field of text analytics and emotional insights for some time, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”
In his advisory role at Canvs, Brown will draw on his experience in the industry to provide the leadership team with strategic recommendations to ensure the company’s continued growth as it sets the standard for emotion measurement technology and the meaningful insights it provides.
“Andy’s track record of leading growth and innovation in the field of media and insight makes him uniquely qualified to guide Canvs in our continued efforts to unlock faster, deeper insights into how people feel and what motivates them,” said Jared Feldman, Canvs founder and CEO. “We look forward to learning from him and working together to advance the insights industry.”
To learn more about Canvs or to schedule a demo, visit canvs.ai.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs is the easiest and most accurate Customer Insights platform to instantly analyze open-ended text. It is the world's largest ontology of digital conversations, trained on over 10 billion social comments and survey open-ends to understand the nuance of how consumers describe their feelings and what drives their behavior. With years of experience in Media and Entertainment as the leader in emotion measurement for TV viewership; Canvs has extended its patented framework to market research applications, providing new insight into open-ended survey and moderated responses.
