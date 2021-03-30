Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Dexanne Clohan, MD to Advisory Board

DEXANNE CLOHAN, MD ANNOUNCING ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER DR. CLOHAN

Dr. Clohan brings a wealth of rehabilitation medicine expertise to the Nobis Advisory Board

The field of rehabilitation medicine is an extremely positive environment, I’m excited to bring my experience and insights within the profession to the Nobis Rehab Partner’s Advisory Board,” — Dexanne Clohan, MD

ALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehab Partners is pleased to name Dr. Clohan to the Nobis Rehab Partners Advisory Board. Dr. Clohan has specialized in rehabilitation medicine for over 25 years and served for over nine years as the Chief Medical Officer for an extensive health system of over 120 rehabilitation hospitals. Clohan led clinical teams and had oversight for clinical policy and research, and advocated in legislative settings.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Dr. Clohan to our Advisory Board,” said Chester Crouch, CEO Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “Dexanne is nationally known in rehab medicine which significantly benefits our hospital development strategy.”

“The field of rehabilitation medicine is an extremely positive environment in which to work, helping people achieve their goals when trauma or disease strikes. I’m excited to bring my experience and insights within the profession to the Nobis Rehab Partner’s Advisory Board,” Clohan said.

Clohan also consults with the most prominent healthcare organization providing quality analytics to the rehabilitation industry. She is active in the most significant rehabilitation professional organizations like the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association, where she was awarded the National Leadership Award. Previously, Clohan served as the President of the Foundation for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She has been recognized three times on Modern Healthcare’s published list of “50 Most Powerful Physician Executives” in the US.

Clohan received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado, a Master of Science in Administration from The George Washington University, and earned her MD from The George Washington University School of Medicine. Her PM&R residency was completed at the University of California, Irvine.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.