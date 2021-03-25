ICARO™ Media Group Announces Partnership with Global Data Bank

Global Data Bank

Data and Media Specialist Global Data Bank (GDB) to Power Programmatic Media Monetization for ICARO’s LATAM Partners

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a digital media technology company for global telecoms and media companies, announced today that GDB will be a preferred advertising partner for ICARO Media Group’s inventory monetization and sales for ICARO’s white label platforms, including its recently announced partnerships with Record News and TV Azteca.

ICARO will be working with GDB’s direct sales and programmatic sales teams to optimize and increase revenue for its advertising inventory. It looks forward to working with GDB and its sales and technology experts to sell its premium inventory in the Brazilian and LATAM market.

GDB has 10 years of experience in the LATAM market combining premium data and media to provide best-in-class results for over 400 clients. With GDB’s solutions and expertise, ICARO will be strongly positioned to increase its advertising revenue across its platforms and work with brands to deliver the most reliable and relevant ads to consumers.

“I am extremely pleased to announce our partnership with Global Data Bank, whose brands respect their users' privacy and achieve efficiency by delivering advertising with greater intelligence and effectiveness,” said Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group.

"GDB is excited to have the opportunity to work with ICARO to help them exceed the KPI’s the advertising market is looking for,” stated John deTar, CEO of GDB. “They bring the market a highly qualified supply of premium inventory that fits perfectly with our base of advertisers and the market’s needs.”

The ICARO product suite, initially launched in 2020, has partnered with global telecoms, media companies and television networks with over 100M potential users in LATAM and North America. ICARO’s SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

ICARO Super App features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and London.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to not only stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace, but to be a leader in the media and technology marketplace. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About GDB

Since 2011, GDB has been a leader in the evolution of the digital ecosystem. GDB is the initial company in LATAM to combine first party data with premium media inventory, as well as the first to onboard and match data in the region. GDB Compliant Media™ and Data Safety Index™ are the latest ways the company is driving the digital change towards data compliance and data ethics in conjunction with high performing media. For more information, please visit www.GDB.net

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.