Tiffany Anderson and Dr. Teresa Purzner Discussing Industry Disruption with Candice Georgiadis
Dr. Teresa Purzner, mother of three, practicing neurosurgeon, developmental neurobiologist and the Co-Founder of Cerebelly
Tiffany Anderson, author, certified trichologist, hair stylist & motivational speaker. Dr Teresa Purzner, neurosurgeon, neurobiologist & Co-Founder of Cerebelly
You have to perfect your technique and really know what you are doing and talking about before you share it.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— T. Anderson, author, trichologist, hair stylist, & motivational speaker
What better time than the present to disrupt your industry? Candice Georgiadis discusses this in recent interviews with her clients, two of which are excerpted below. She is helping them reach out to new people, expand their business, their brand and trust. Use the contact options below to have your company's marketing footprint expanded the right way, across multiple mediums.
-
Tiffany Anderson, author, certified trichologist, natural hair stylist, and motivational speaker
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
Disrupting is good because it’s a breaking point in a system that is not working. Even though we don’t know the amount of pressure it takes to end a flawed system, we do know that pressure has to be applied to resolve it. We know that systems put in place are supposed to benefit everyone, not just a group of people. We also know that certain positions are abused and that abuse has to be exposed. There is no comfortable way to disrupt but we can stay prepared and ready by not settling in complacency.
For me, I knew I had to disrupt the beauty industry by telling the truth and when you tell the truth you get backlash from people not ready to grow, so you don’t get the support you need but you hear the words that you have shared without getting the recognition. I felt like we were definitely taking our hair for granted and not reaping the benefits of how beautiful it is and we were embracing a movement not meant for us. I knew we relied on our hair as a self esteem builder and I wanted us to value it by the way we cared for it.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Three of the best words of advice that I have gotten is “Don’t Give Up!” These words have helped me manifest and cultivate my passions. It has helped me get over hurdles that I looked at as being unattainable. These words have allowed me to go beyond my past and open the door that serves my purpose. When you give up you leave a space for someone to come and share from a selfish place and not a genuine space. Everyday I have story behind these words but those also propel me to continue the process.
Read the full interview available here
-
Dr. Teresa Purzner, mother of three, practicing neurosurgeon, developmental neurobiologist and the Co-Founder of Cerebelly
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
In short, no — I do not believe that being disruptive is always good. In fact, I think it’s often not good. Disruptive undertakings can create distractions, disorder or chaos in an otherwise stable, prolific environment. Occasionally, disruption can cause serious harm — I think we can all think of several recent examples where a significant change to normal protocol was not for the better.
Think of it from a brain surgeon’s perspective. If you have a problem with your brain, who do you want doing the operation? The surgeon who has done the same operation, the same way, with the same good results hundreds of times, or the surgeon who is going to think outside the box and get creative in the OR? Well, if you have a common disease with a well-established treatment protocol, you want the former. If you have a very rare disease that has no established protocol, you want the latter.
I feel this can be applied well beyond the OR. If you’re trying to do something unprecedented you probably need to be disruptive: a disease that has no cure, a colony on a new planet, a phone as a means of connecting to the world rather than just the person on the other end. Similarly, if there is a big gap between what we know and what we are doing, you need to be disruptive: a baby food that brings modern-day developmental neurobiology onto your child’s plate through a vegetable-first, adaptive meal-plan. Because no one has tried to do it at all, you are necessarily unprecedented and disruptive. [...]
Read the rest of the interview here
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn