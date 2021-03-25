Macy Matarazzo and Julian Reeve on the Topic of Resilience with Fotis Georgiadis
We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?
Resilience is about being able to have the energy, mindset, and consciousness to move towards my desires so that even when obstacles show up, I’m equipped with tools, support, and strategies to stay on course.
When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?
It’s not a person. It’s a cockroach. Those little stinkers never give up and are a totem for overcoming anything! Thank you, cockroach energy, for reminding me never to stop pursuing my dreams.
Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us?
Yes, many business coaches have told me that I can’t have blue hair or wear a tutu in a photoshoot if I want to attract the woman who will pay for high ticket love coaching programs. Saying I better not be too “weird.” That I needed to wear designer shoes and have a designer handbag for them to like me, that advice wasn’t wrong or bad. It just wasn’t aligned for me. Ditching that advice, I decided to show up in ways that were fun and inspiring. I say, “I dress like love feels,” and let that be my guide. Did I scare clients away? Yes, I’m not for everyone, but the right ones find me.
Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?
Growing up, I struggled with my body image. I remember at five years old, poking at my thighs, feeling ugly and fat. Then in my teens, reading Seventeen Magazine and seeing girls my age who looked nothing like me. They were blond, tall, and skinny, and I was brunette, short, and stocky. Seeing these images created a belief that no guy would ever find me attractive the way I was. Poor body image led to a 13-year struggle with an eating disorder, which took years of therapy to overcome. Now I feel good in my body and am aware of how powerful external influences can mold our reality. Working with singles who want love but struggle to create it, the most significant barriers are hidden beliefs, ideas, and stories picked up from childhood that live in the unconscious and drive life. Using the SuperLOVED system tools, I get to the source of the issue and change it for good. When that happens, attracting “the one” is inevitable.
We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?
I’ve always considered resilience to be a powerful ally when faced with adversity. Resilience gives us the encouragement and confidence to find the positives in times of crisis, to view the glass as half-full.
Resilient people are usually well connected with the five pillars of the subject: self-awareness, mindfulness, self-care, positive relationships, and purpose. To get there, they will likely have discovered the need to evolve after finding their response to trauma, stress, or tragedy wanting in some way.
Tenacity and vision are components of resilience I admire, as are adaptability and awareness of emotional reactions.
When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?
Annette Brown is a musician and friend who has played with some of the world’s biggest stars on numerous prestigious stages. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and has been fighting the disease ever since with a resilience that’s truly inspiring.
We worked together on a show not too long after her initial diagnosis. Annette showed up to the first rehearsal slightly late, having just come from a round of chemotherapy, and she was clearly feeling self-conscious a bandana that covered her loss of hair. Once she settled in, she played her socks off, trying her best to appear her normal bubbly self while fighting the pain. I remember thinking how brave she was as I led the rehearsal, offering a smile of encouragement to signal my respect when I could.
