WVDOH: Nearly $1 million in pothole patching already completed this spring

CHARLESTON, WV –West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 dollars, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the Mountain State since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February.This year, as each asphalt plant opens around the state, crews are ready and waiting to fill trucks and mill and fill (rather than “throw and go”) the potholes.Of the state’s ten highway districts, seven have asphalt plants open already. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.This spring, patching totals so far include:
District 1Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam countiesTotal tons: 1,301.59Man hours: 5,616Total cost: $316,143
District 2Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne countiesTotal tons: 955.15Man hours: 4,981.25Total cost: $263,264
District 4Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor countiesTotal tons: 451.18Man hours: 2,685Total cost: $127,684
District 7Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster countiesTotal tons: 258.09Man hours: 847Total cost: $49,070
District 8Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker countiesTotal tons: 149.95Man hours: 804.50Total cost: $42,682
District 9Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers countiesTotal tons: 441.50Man hours: 2,301.50Total cost: $137,257
District 10McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming countiesTotal tons: 211.80Man hours: 949.50Total cost: $52,147
