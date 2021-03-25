Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,690 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH: Nearly $1 million in pothole patching already completed this spring

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 dollars, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the Mountain State since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February.   This year, as each asphalt plant opens around the state, crews are ready and waiting to fill trucks and mill and fill (rather than “throw and go”) the potholes.   Of the state’s ten highway districts, seven have asphalt plants open already. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.   This spring, patching totals so far include:

District 1 Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties Total tons: 1,301.59 Man hours: 5,616 Total cost: $316,143

District 2 Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties Total tons: 955.15 Man hours: 4,981.25 Total cost: $263,264

District 4 Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties Total tons: 451.18 Man hours: 2,685 Total cost: $127,684

District 7 Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties Total tons: 258.09 Man hours: 847 Total cost: $49,070

District 8 Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties Total tons: 149.95 Man hours: 804.50 Total cost: $42,682

District 9 Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties Total tons: 441.50 Man hours: 2,301.50 Total cost: $137,257

District 10 McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties Total tons: 211.80 Man hours: 949.50 Total cost: $52,147​

You just read:

WVDOH: Nearly $1 million in pothole patching already completed this spring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.