WVDOH: Nearly $1 million in pothole patching already completed this spring

West Virginia Division of Highways road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 dollars, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt patching potholes in the Mountain State since asphalt plants began to reopen at the end of February.

This year, as each asphalt plant opens around the state, crews are ready and waiting to fill trucks and mill and fill (rather than “throw and go”) the potholes.

Of the state’s ten highway districts, seven have asphalt plants open already. Crews must rely on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.

This spring, patching totals so far include:

District 1 Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties Total tons: 1,301.59 Man hours: 5,616 Total cost: $316,143

District 2 Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties Total tons: 955.15 Man hours: 4,981.25 Total cost: $263,264

District 4 Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties Total tons: 451.18 Man hours: 2,685 Total cost: $127,684

District 7 Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties Total tons: 258.09 Man hours: 847 Total cost: $49,070

District 8 Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties Total tons: 149.95 Man hours: 804.50 Total cost: $42,682

District 9 Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties Total tons: 441.50 Man hours: 2,301.50 Total cost: $137,257