IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending March 27, 2021

KG Salone This Weeks #1 Artist

Ann Patrice # 3 Single on IRMIX Radio

Martone # 2 Single on IRMIX Radio

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown, Continuously supporting independent music artists.”
— IRMIX Radio
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending, March 27, 2021

20. Intelligent Diva – No Justice – Intelligent Diva Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/4By8vKVCc9XV8FHtSFtfAy?si=afa4f4c93355455e

19. Don King Jr. – Booty Pop – Don King Jr. Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/2pYSnhu8VhduR8zAga8xZs?si=63a635da2c5c4950

18. Charlie Singleton – Skin – Charlie Singleton Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/6br2fjn8luqhxJkSRvEeSD?si=a905a0a91f4243fc

17. Catie Waters – Crazy – Cutmore Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/5WLFtKTGDRXZhkuXv5arQv?si=33cee87c47a34bf5

16. Cin ‘Diego – She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing
https://open.spotify.com/album/0U10qDpz3GAWxYiiLZS37P?si=EqWyp3mGSRqy07yb7ixjrg

15. Erica Banks – Buss It – 1501 Certified Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/25j0Sape7qZbq6ZPLFefTT?si=ae634efe29bf4ac0

14. Damon – Hustle with A Purpose – DQF Productions
https://open.spotify.com/track/20GfZgm6L1TjstsmVi2j81?si=e3ab7b9779194a3c

13. Jay Gudda – Ectetera – Jay Gudda Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/5BkvTotZkoyrWYjQiIwQXR?si=ffb1bc64317347ed

12. Playboii Red – Pose – PbR Entertainment (New Entry)
https://open.spotify.com/track/5FKbwJo8EQIQ0Q5ajTr2Ix?si=d53ef2f0cb2b441e

11. Chris Milo – Poisoned Love – Milo Music
https://open.spotify.com/track/6yfKXPP2fyNcdrV7koeTIH?si=d83eb80ea41a4bd7

10. D.C. w/ PBX & Reba McEntire – Survivor (Platinum Level Production)
https://open.spotify.com/track/4HuoqqhdtzOqvjsKHKcLOd?si=a372f1e05ac248bf

9. DJ Jon - New York Feat. Taffy – WhiteLab Music
https://pro.music-worx.com/en/release/new-york-whitelab-music?social=1

8. Megan Thee Stallion – Body – 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/6wQgV6ZYt1snXyQV69mGT4?si=3f1db63a43564087

7. Tebe Zalango – Yea Yea Yea (to be continued) – The Flow of the Nite
https://open.spotify.com/track/0qn01HpyY8NoyNsFrEkLzn?si=ec9520105d354341

6. Jyrice – Friendzone – Blue Records LLC
https://open.spotify.com/track/7ED1WTePSidlbndWxVxI9L?si=9f3f31861c72412a

5. Cin ‘Diego – She Ain’t – Stepin2theglow Publishing
https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw

4. Gordon City & Drama – You’ve Done Enough – Positiva
https://open.spotify.com/album/3MpEvpOsGV9iKzHWwUcjbk?si=-nHYPE56RCKScpWAtSGipg

3. Ann Patrice – Leave You for My Husband Remix – Stepin2theglow Publishing
https://open.spotify.com/track/14phNNICUqWTkOnaWAcdk5?si=4ad7a172f48f46d9

2. Martone – All Through the Night Duce Club House Remix – EEMG LLC
https://open.spotify.com/album/7G1eSfNuasaclvkBy9hmvw?si=kRRiYES5T8GxX_AYKwkwCw

1. KG Salone – Follow Me Featuring Memeish – Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
https://open.spotify.com/track/3wnLt5EDWiNagF7EcGksMi?si=7e022be189344873

