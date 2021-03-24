More Than 8 million Vaccine Doses Administered Across New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 8 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 154,705 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. Delivery of the week 15 allocation begins mid-week.

"Our vast distribution network remains strong and steady in getting shots into people's arms all across the state, but we need to be mindful that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and the progress we've made is only as good as our continued vigilance," Governor Cuomo said. "Community behavior matters. It is imperative that we continue to exercise safety guidelines even as more and more of our fellow New Yorkers get vaccinated. Our providers are working day and night to administer the vaccine equitably and fairly, and it is critical that we all do our part in support of their efforts."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: