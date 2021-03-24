Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
More Than 8 million Vaccine Doses Administered Across New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 8 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 154,705 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. Delivery of the week 15 allocation begins mid-week.   

"Our vast distribution network remains strong and steady in getting shots into people's arms all across the state, but we need to be mindful that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and the progress we've made is only as good as our continued vigilance," Governor Cuomo said. "Community behavior matters. It is imperative that we continue to exercise safety guidelines even as more and more of our fellow New Yorkers get vaccinated. Our providers are working day and night to administer the vaccine equitably and fairly, and it is critical that we all do our part in support of their efforts."    

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                       

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification   

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                     

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 8,029,749

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 154,705

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,042,213

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 26.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 14.1%

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

332,065

5,349

165,470

3,622

Central New York

290,752

3,140

163,196

3,378

Finger Lakes

341,073

6,609

168,167

2,822

Long Island

630,345

16,049

339,894

8,527

Mid-Hudson

532,256

10,711

251,792

6,327

Mohawk Valley

146,392

2,435

78,711

1,577

New York City

2,400,630

32,731

1,293,143

37,606

North Country

157,330

1,547

92,718

2,292

Southern Tier

184,186

2,311

94,378

2,063

Western New York

358,925

7,462

182,707

3,120

Statewide

5,373,954

88,344

2,830,176

71,334

                     

  

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.             

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.       

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.            

