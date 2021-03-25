Crushing Cancer, Baking Cakes, Ringing 'The Bell', And Now She’s Having a Parade
Maddie & her family at the Bell she rang at Miami Cancer Institute, symbolizing the end of her cancer treatment.
After 2 1/2 years of treatment 7-year-old Maddie has finally RUNG THE BELL to proclaim her Remission! A day that all children battling cancer strive for!
To truly understand the depth of the plea Help Us Find A Cure your life must be touched by someone who has a disease for which there is no cure.””NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mystic Force Foundation is teaming up with the North Miami Beach Police Department, along with other local Police agencies, exotic cars from Ride2Revive, friends, family & supporters for an exciting Remission Celebration Parade at Heroes Hangout!
Immediately following the Parade Maddie and her family will enjoy a fun day of Celebrations at Heroes Hangout.
Sweet Maddie was only 4 years old when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Her treatment protocol called for 2 ½ years of difficult treatments. 2 ½ years of being confined to home when she was not in the hospital. Like many parents of children battling cancer Maddie’s mom had to quit her job to take care of Maddie. During their days at home, mom realized that Maddie loved to bake and it helped her get through the difficult days. This love of baking and the need to earn money for Maddie’s treatments led to the start of ALL4MaddieCakes, a thriving cake business that is Led by Passion! Maddie helps with her magical ideas, sprinkles, rainbows, unicorns, and all of her creative ideas and her spectacular cakes are just as beautiful and sweet as she is! Now that treatment has ended, besides baking cakes, Maddie can concentrate on just being a kid!
The North Miami Beach Police Department has partnered with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer for the last 12 years. From Fundraising Walks to Festivals and the Heroes Hangout, Childhood Cancer Haven, the North Miami Beach Police Department is always willing and ready to do anything they can for our sweetest little Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. Remission Celebrations are what we need more of!
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. This year is the Foundation’s 13-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer through their Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach. The Hangout is sponsored by the Dante Law Firm so they pay no rent and is 100% community supported. Especially now, during the pandemic, the center has been such a blessing to the families with children battling cancer in South Florida, as it is truly the only safe place that children can go to escape the horrors of their every day life battling cancer. The Heroes Hangout is a fun and magical place for kids to attend monthly themed events, enjoy fun crafts, play video games, 'shop' for toys, celebrate Birthdays, and just hang out, all at no cost to the families. Being able to play and have fun like all kids should is an essential part of getting through the difficult treatments as well as the recovery process. The Mystic Force Foundation firmly believes that 'all kids deserve to have fun.'
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com or call 305.726.1155
SATURDAY MARCH 27TH 2021
1:45PM
HEROES HANGOUT
1943 NE 164TH Street North Miami Beach, FL 33161
Masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
