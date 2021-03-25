Virtual public input meeting available March 31 on proposed improvements to streets in Downtown Bismarck

A virtual public input meeting will be available March 31 on the city website at bismarcknd.gov/streets. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the virtual public input meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to streets (Fourth Street, Fifth Street, Broadway Avenue, Thayer Avenue & Sixth Street) in Downtown Bismarck. The project consists of concrete pavement repairs and pedestrian facilities improvements.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the City of Bismarck.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by April 14, 2021 to:

Michael Mart, PE City of Bismarck PO Box 5503 Bismarck, ND 58506-5503

Email: mmart@bismarcknd.gov with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact:

Email: mmart@bismarcknd.gov Note “Public Input” in subject heading.

The City of Bismarck will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.