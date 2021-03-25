Construction to begin next week on I-94 Mandan Ave Interchange and ND 1806

Construction will begin Monday, March 29, on the Interstate 94 Mandan Avenue Interchange and ND Highway 1806 from I-94 to the intersection of the Old Red Trail/Collins Avenue and north near 27th Street.

The project will consist of concrete pavement repair, asphalt work, reconstruction, widening, lighting, signage and construction of a roundabout.

During this phase of the project, motorists are asked to use caution through the work zone and plan accordingly for short delays of up to 15 minutes.

During this phase of construction:

Speed limit reduced to 25 mph

12 ft. width restriction

Flaggers will be present

Pilot cars will be present during some phases of the project

Temporary roadways will be in use in through some areas of the project

Oil may be present on the roadway

This project is expected to be complete near the end of October 2021.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.