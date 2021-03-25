Montana Main Street Grants Awarded to Revitalize Downtowns in 8 Communities

MONTANA – Eight communities across Montana will share $120,000 through the Montana Department of Commerce’s Montana Main Street Program to revitalize and strengthen their downtown cores.

“Montana’s Main Street businesses and downtowns are the foundation of our state’s economy,” Commerce Director Scott Osterman said. “Funding through the Montana Main Street Program invests in communities across our state, encouraging economic growth to make Montana’s local economies stronger and create more opportunities for Montanans.”

City-County of Butte-Silver Bow | $12,500 to complete a downtown master plan for Uptown Butte

| $12,500 to complete a downtown master plan for Uptown Butte City of Great Falls | $12,500 to create and install wayfinding signage

| $12,500 to create and install wayfinding signage City of Hamilton | $16,000 to create and install wayfinding signage

| $16,000 to create and install wayfinding signage City of Havre | $20,000 to complete a downtown master plan

| $20,000 to complete a downtown master plan City of Helena | $12,500 to complete a downtown capital improvements plan

| $12,500 to complete a downtown capital improvements plan Lewis and Clark County | $20,000 to complete a Downtown Master Plan for Lincoln

| $20,000 to complete a Downtown Master Plan for Lincoln City of Red Lodge | $6,500 to complete a Community Parking Study & Access Strategy for the Roosevelt Center

| $6,500 to complete a Community Parking Study & Access Strategy for the Roosevelt Center Town of Whitehall | $20,000 to develop a preliminary architectural report for the Star Theater

The Montana Main Street Program helps member communities strengthen and preserve their historic downtown commercial districts by focusing on economic development, urban revitalization, and historic preservation through long-range planning, organization, design, and promotion.

Funds can be used for planning or brick-and-mortar projects that support downtown revitalization efforts and require a $1 match from the local community for every $5 received. The program currently serves 34 communities across Montana.

For more information about the Montana Main Street Program, visit comdev.mt.gov/programs/mainstreet.