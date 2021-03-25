Offender Absconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Asheville. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Nicholas Ray (#0524059) is a 44-year-old Black male who stands 6 feet tall, weighs 240 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes. Both of his ears are pierced and he has tattoos on his chest and right arm. Ray was serving active sentences for Two Counts of Felony Larceny, Two Counts of Identity Fraud, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Obtaining Property by False Pretense, Receiving Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Office, Obstructing Justice and other motor vehicle convictions. He had a projected release date of April 24, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant has been requested. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

Find more information about ELC here and here.