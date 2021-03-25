Offender Absconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Roanoke Rapids. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Kunta Shearin (#0485647) is a 43-year-old Black male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 223 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his back, left leg and nose. He has tattoos on both arms and hands. Shearin was serving active sentences for Felony Breaking and Entering and two counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense. He had a projected release date of April 21, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant has been requested. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

