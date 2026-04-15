Hayes Named Director at C.A. Dillon Juvenile Detention Center

The North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Jeffrey Hayes as director of C.A. Dillon Juvenile Detention Center in Butner.

Hayes has served in multiple roles in North Carolina's juvenile detention and youth development centers since 1997. Hayes worked as a facility supervisor and acting director at Umstead Juvenile Detention Center before serving as a unit administrator at Dillon Youth Development Center, and later a youth counselor supervisor at Edgecombe Youth Development Center. Most recently, Hayes has served as the assistant director and then interim director at C.A. Dillon Juvenile Detention Center.

A native of Warren County, Hayes holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from North Carolina Central University. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family.