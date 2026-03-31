Joint Investigation in Robeson County Leads to Over 70 Felony Charges
MAXTON, N.C.
The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded a months-long investigation in Robeson County, initiated in response to complaints of illegal alcohol and drug sales, which ultimately resulted in over 70 felony controlled substance violations. ALE partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) during the investigation.
In October 2025, ALE special agents received information that controlled substances and non-tax-paid liquor were being sold from multiple residences located on Sherman Road in Maxton.
Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement conducted controlled purchases and obtained significant quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine from the Sherman Road residences.
Throughout the investigation, agents and deputies seized 5 firearms, one of which was reported stolen. Law enforcement also seized over 120 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia and substantial evidence indicative of drug trafficking was also seized during the investigation.
On March 30, 2026, ALE, in coordination with RCSO, executed search warrants at 123 Sherman Road, 187 Sherman Road, and 189 Sherman Road in Maxton.
The following individuals have been charged with a combined 71 felony controlled substance violations and four misdemeanor violations:
Michael Anthony Locklear, age 44, of Maxton
- Conspire to Traffic Cocaine – 2 counts
- Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 4 counts
- Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 4 counts
- Manufacture Cocaine
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 3 counts
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts
- Trafficking Cocaine – 8 counts
Eric David Locklear, age 27, of Maxton
- Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 6 counts
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 4 counts
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 4 counts
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts
Precious Elizabeth McBryrde, age 26, of Maxton
- Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 6 counts
- Manufacture Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 3 counts
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts
Mea Matsumoto Dail, age 24, of Maxton
- Conspire to Traffick Cocaine – 3 counts
- Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts
- Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts
- Trafficking Cocaine – 3 counts
This investigation remains ongoing and future charges are possible.
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