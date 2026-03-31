Joint Investigation in Robeson County Leads to Over 70 Felony Charges

MAXTON, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded a months-long investigation in Robeson County, initiated in response to complaints of illegal alcohol and drug sales, which ultimately resulted in over 70 felony controlled substance violations. ALE partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) during the investigation.

In October 2025, ALE special agents received information that controlled substances and non-tax-paid liquor were being sold from multiple residences located on Sherman Road in Maxton.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement conducted controlled purchases and obtained significant quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine from the Sherman Road residences.

Throughout the investigation, agents and deputies seized 5 firearms, one of which was reported stolen. Law enforcement also seized over 120 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia and substantial evidence indicative of drug trafficking was also seized during the investigation.

On March 30, 2026, ALE, in coordination with RCSO, executed search warrants at 123 Sherman Road, 187 Sherman Road, and 189 Sherman Road in Maxton.

The following individuals have been charged with a combined 71 felony controlled substance violations and four misdemeanor violations:

Two of the handguns and magazines seized from Sherman Road residences

Michael Anthony Locklear, age 44, of Maxton

Conspire to Traffic Cocaine – 2 counts

Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 4 counts

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 4 counts

Manufacture Cocaine

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 3 counts

Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts

Trafficking Cocaine – 8 counts

Eric David Locklear, age 27, of Maxton

Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 6 counts

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance – 4 counts

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 4 counts

Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts

Precious Elizabeth McBryrde, age 26, of Maxton

Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 6 counts

Manufacture Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 3 counts

Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 5 counts

Mea Matsumoto Dail, age 24, of Maxton

Conspire to Traffick Cocaine – 3 counts

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts

Sell/Deliver Cocaine – 2 counts

Trafficking Cocaine – 3 counts

This investigation remains ongoing and future charges are possible.