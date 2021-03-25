NDOT Closing Eight City Surface Streets March 29 – April 12 in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. –The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in coordination with the City of Las Vegas, announces the closures of eight city surface streets from March 29 through April 12 as part of the future Downtown Access Project, which is evaluating safety and travel reliability alternatives along Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road in downtown Las Vegas, including possibly replacing or removing the 1.6-mile viaduct, fixing on and off ramps located too close together, and adding freeway capacity, among other improvements.

These street closures draw attention to proposed permanent closures as part of the future Downtown Access Project, giving residents and businesses an opportunity to experience the new street configuration firsthand, provide feedback and voice any concerns. As such, the department is conducting test closures of the eight streets proposed to close in all design alternatives. The streets had been partially closed starting on March 8. However, starting March 29 the streets will be fully closed to vehicles through April 12, pedestrian and bike access will remain open.

The temporary street closures include 7th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th, and 21st streets at Interstate 515. There are three design alternatives being evaluated and each of these streets are proposed for possible closure. Fourth Street is only proposed to close as part of the project’s recessed design alternative, so it will not be shut down during these temporary closures. Meanwhile, two of these are proposed as bicycle/pedestrian crossings: 15th and 21st.

Project signage will be posted on each street in conjunction with these closures, encouraging users to visit the project website at www.ndotdap.com or call the community feedback line at (702) 938-5440 to take a brief survey. All communications available in both English and Spanish.

Meanwhile, motorists should take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.